A Mattituck dad was arrested after he didn’t stop minors from drinking alcohol during a weekend party at his house attended by about 50 young people, Southold Town police said.
Pedro Diaz, 49, who police identified as the homeowner and father of the youth hosting the party, was charged with violating the Suffolk County Social Host Law, police said.
According to a news release, police responded Saturday to a 10:43 p.m. call reporting underage drinking at the home on Factory Avenue and found “approximately 50 youths congregating at the residence and observed many of them drinking alcohol.”
Diaz was at home when the police arrived and “failed to take corrective action,” the release added.
Diaz was taken to police headquarters and later released on cash bail.
Information was not available on the amount of the bail or the age range of the people who attended the party, police said.
Diaz could not immediately be reached for comment.
