A Medford man has been charged in connection with two home-invasion burglaries in Suffolk County, one in which a resident was shot “multiple times,” police said.

Police said additional suspects are being sought.

Joseph Wilko, 25, of Carson Lane, was arrested Thursday at his home at 4:22 p.m. and charged with two counts of first-degree burglary and one count each of first-degree assault and second-degree assault, Suffolk County police said.

Wilko is scheduled for arraignment Friday in First District Court in Central Islip.

Police said that Wilko was involved in the two incidents — one at a home on Sheep Pasture Road in Port Jefferson on May 15 at 11:50 p.m., the other at an apartment on Kiowa Court in Coram on June 27 at 10:10 p.m. — but did not detail his alleged role in either.

During the June 27 home invasion, police said, a 24-year-old man was shot multiple times. The man was taken to Stony Brook University Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Police said at the time that detectives did not believe the break-in was random. The condition of the shooting victim was not known Friday.

Police said that during the home invasion on May 15, three men entered the house, assaulted the homeowner — and stole money and a pickup truck. The victim in that case also was taken to Stony Brook University Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to police.

Police have not detailed how the two break-ins were linked or placed a value on what was taken.

Police said Sixth Squad detectives are continuing their investigation and that additional suspects are being sought. Detectives ask anyone with information to call Crime Stoppers at 800-220-8477 or the Sixth Squad at 631-854-8652. All calls will remain confidential.