A Middle Island man driving a stolen car has been arrested after a chase by police from Bellport through Patchogue during which the driver and another person were injured, a spokesman for the Suffolk County Sheriff’s Department said Sunday.

Nicholas Cox, 27, of Flores Lane in Middle Island, was charged Saturday with reckless endangerment, reckless driving, unlawful fleeing, resisting arrest, unlawful possession of marijuana and several vehicle and traffic violations.

Cox was arraigned Sunday in First District Court in Central Islip and was being held in lieu of a $75,000 bond or $35,000 cash bail, said Michael Sharkey, the sheriff’s chief of staff.

Sharkey said additional charges, including felony charges, are pending against Cox.

Sharkey said Cox is currently on parole, but the details of the case or cases the parole is related to were not immediately available.

Police at the scene of a crash in Patchogue after a man on parole driving a stolen 2012 Honda led a sheriff's deputy on a chase that began in Bellport early Saturday, July 22, 2017, authorities said. Photo Credit: Stringer News

“The parole warrant has been issued, so he’s not going anywhere,” Sharkey said.

A male passenger in the car Cox was driving was still being sought.

Sharkey said the chase started at 2 a.m. Saturday when Sheriff’s Deputy Thomas Young tried to pull Cox over on County Road 101 near Station Road in the Bellport area.

Cox was driving a 2012 Honda that was later determined to be stolen out of the Seventh Precinct area, Sharkey said. Young initially tried to stop Cox because he was traveling at 60 mph in a 45-mph zone, Sharkey said.

Cox refused to stop and continued south down Station Road, then went west on South Country Road and then Young lost sight of the vehicle before finding it again on South Country Road before turning onto Montauk Highway westbound, Sharkey said.

Sharkey said Young stopped the pursuit as Cox headed into Patchogue “because in the village there would be more traffic and more people” that could be put in harm’s way. Sharkey said Cox hit a parked car and a parked taxi on Main Street and minutes later Young spotted the accident scene in front of Public House 49 Kitchen and Bar on Main Street.

Both Cox and his passenger got out of the car and tried to escape on foot, but Young caught up to Cox and arrested him, Sharkey said.

Sharkey said Cox was treated at a hospital and released. The driver of one of the other vehicles Cox crashed into was admitted to Brookhaven Memorial Hospital Medical Center in East Patchogue, Cox said.

No further information was available, Sharkey said, including the nature of the injuries involved.