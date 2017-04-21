Two men have been charged with robbing two banks in Suffolk County earlier this week, police said.
Damien Beeker, 32, of Ronkonkoma, and Raymond Peruggi, 27, who has no known address, were arrested Thursday and were awaiting arraignment Friday in First District Court in Central Islip on robbery charges, Suffolk County police said.
Police said the men robbed the TD Bank on Route 112 in Medford on Tuesday and Chase Bank on Route 25A in Miller Place on Wednesday, police said.
Police were expected to provide details at a news conference later Friday.
Comments
Newsday.com now uses Facebook for our comment boards. Please read our guidelines and connect your Facebook account to comment.