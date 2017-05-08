A Westbury mom was arrested under Leandra’s Law early Monday after a man called 911 to report she might be intoxicated and had children in her vehicle, Nassau County police said.
The 28-year-old man, whose name was not released, had followed Ashley Cumbo, 27, to a 7-Eleven on Jericho Turnpike in Bellerose Village and called 911 about 1:30 a.m., police said.
Responding officers found that Cumbo had “a strong odor of an alcoholic beverage on her breath, glassy eyes, and her vehicle,” with two children in it, “was not properly parked in the stall in the lot,” police said in a news release.
Her children, 2 and 6 years old, were released to their father, police said.
Cumbo, of Monitor Street, was charged with endangering the welfare of a minor and aggravated driving while intoxicated under Leandra’s Law, which makes it a felony to drive drunk with a person 15 years old or younger in the vehicle, police said.
She was awaiting arraignment in First District Court in Hempstead.
Comments
Newsday.com now uses Facebook for our comment boards. Please read our guidelines and connect your Facebook account to comment.