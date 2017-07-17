A Brooklyn woman was charged with DWI under Leandra’s Law after she was stopped for a traffic violation late Saturday in Great Neck and found to be intoxicated, police said.
Rosa Rodriguez, 30, of Henry Street, Red Hook, was arrested and charged with two counts of DWI, as well as one count of aggravated driving while intoxicated under Leandra’s Law and endangering the welfare of a child. She also was issued a traffic citation.
Rodriguez was arraigned Sunday in First District Court in Hempstead and conditionally released to the probation department. She is due back in court Thursday.
Nassau County police said a Third Precinct officer on patrol spotted the Toyota Corolla driven by Rodriguez impede traffic at a green light on westbound Northern Boulevard Saturday at 10:33 p.m. The officer then instituted a traffic stop.
During that stop, police said it was determined that Rodriguez was intoxicated. Her 15-year-old son was in the vehicle, police said.
Leandra’s Law makes it a felony, even on first offense, to drive drunk with a child 15 years or younger in the vehicle.
