A Mastic man was arrested and charged with driving while intoxicated after his motorcycle hit and seriously injured a pedestrian in a crosswalk Monday night in Riverhead, police said.
Clarence W. Trent, Jr., 44, was driving his 2004 Kawasaki westbound on West Main Street when he struck Jacinto Anastacio Damian-Pu, 35, of Flanders, in the crosswalk on West Main at Griffing Avenue at 8:19 p.m., Riverhead Town police said
Damian-Pu was treated at the scene by Riverhead Town Volunteer Ambulance EMTs and then airlifted by Suffolk County police helicopter to Stony Brook University Hospital for treatment of what police called non-life-threatening injuries.
Trent now faces arraignment Tuesday in Riverhead Town Justice Court.
Police said the accident investigation is continuing and anyone with information is urged to call the Detective Division at 631-727-4500.
