Two Far Rockaway men were caught Sunday night stealing spools of copper wiring worth more than $3,000 from a commercial property in Inwood, Nassau County police said.
Timothy Robinson, 37, and Andrew Strowder, 57, both of Cornaga Avenue, were charged with grand larceny and other crimes, police said Monday in a news release. A third thief escaped, police said.
Patrol officers spotted the men loading a van with the spools of wire from the property on Johnson Road about 8:05 p.m., police said.
As the officers approached, the men jumped in a van and sped by the officers, almost hitting their police vehicle, police said.
The van drove through hedges and a chain-link fence become coming to a stop, police said. Robinson fled on foot and tried to punch the officer who arrested him, police said. Strowder was arrested without incident, police said.
Both men were awaiting arraignment Monday in First District Court in Hempstead.
