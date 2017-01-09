Suffolk County Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information leading to an arrest after a man and a woman stole clothing from a Patchogue store last month and struck another car as they fled, causing minor injuries to the driver of the other car and her 3-year-old daughter.

The 40-year-old driver and her daughter were treated at Southside Hospital in Bay Shore after the incident, Suffolk County police said.

advertisement | advertise on newsday

The thieves stole about $770 in assorted clothing from Work ‘N Gear at 499-26 Sunrise Hwy. about 11 a.m. on Dec. 28 and fled in a dark-colored pickup truck, police said.

The pickup struck the woman’s 2013 Honda on Crossway Boulevard and fled, police said.

Anyone with information was asked to call Crime Stoppers at 800-220-TIPS.