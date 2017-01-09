Suffolk County police are looking for this woman and man in the Dec. 28, 2016, theft of clothing from a Patchogue store and a subsequent hit-and-run accident. (Credit: SCPD)
Suffolk County Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information leading to an arrest after a man and a woman stole clothing from a Patchogue store last month and struck another car as they fled, causing minor injuries to the driver of the other car and her 3-year-old daughter.
The 40-year-old driver and her daughter were treated at Southside Hospital in Bay Shore after the...
Log in
Optimum Online customers get unlimited digital access
There's more to the story! Subscribe now.
Get unlimited digital access $14.99 A MONTH
Join Now
To continue reading, Newsday subscribers log in
To continue reading, Newsday subscribers log in or register
Suffolk County Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information leading to an arrest after a man and a woman stole clothing from a Patchogue store last month and struck another car as they fled, causing minor injuries to the driver of the other car and her 3-year-old daughter.
The 40-year-old driver and her daughter were treated at Southside Hospital in Bay Shore after the incident, Suffolk County police said.
The thieves stole about $770 in assorted clothing from Work ‘N Gear at 499-26 Sunrise Hwy. about 11 a.m. on Dec. 28 and fled in a dark-colored pickup truck, police said.
The pickup struck the woman’s 2013 Honda on Crossway Boulevard and fled, police said.
Anyone with information was asked to call Crime Stoppers at 800-220-TIPS.
Comments
Newsday.com now uses Facebook for our comment boards. Please read our guidelines and connect your Facebook account to comment.