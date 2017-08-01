A pedestrian struck by a car in a gas station parking lot Sunday morning in East Massapequa has died, Nassau County police said Tuesday.
Robert Stevenson, 65, of Massapequa, died at a hospital Monday at 8:04 p.m., police said.
Stevenson had just left the Bolla Market at a Mobil gas station on Merrick Road when he was struck by a 2009 Dodge Charger driven by a 47-year-old man at about 7:15 a.m., police said.
Police said the driver, whose identity was not released, had made a left-hand turn into the station parking lot then disobeyed two “Do Not Enter” signs — before striking and critically injuring Stevenson, who was walking to his car.
Stevenson was airlifted to the hospital where he died. Police said homicide squad detectives are investigating.
