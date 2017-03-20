A teacher at a private school in Dix Hills was arrested Sunday after a police investigation determined he “inappropriately touched” a 9-year-old girl last week at a supermarket in Huntington Station, police said.
Gerry White, 45, of Conklin Avenue, Wheatley Heights, faces arraignment Monday in First District Court in Central Islip after he was arrested at his home at 9:30 p.m. Sunday and charged with unlawfully dealing with a child, Suffolk County police said.
White teaches math at Upper Room Christian School and also owns a child education business called EZPZ Solutions, police said.
He followed a woman and her three children into the C-Town supermarket on New York Avenue in Huntington Station on March 13, using “vulgar language” and then touching the woman’s 9-year-old daughter on the leg and thigh, police said.
The arrest followed an investigation by Second Precinct Crime Section detectives, and police are now asking anyone who believes they were a victim of White to call 911 or the Second Precinct Crime Section at 631-854-8226.
