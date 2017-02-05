Nassau County police are investigating an early morning armed robbery Sunday at a 7-Eleven in Merrick.
According to detectives, a man armed with a knife entered the store on Sunrise Highway shortly before 3 a.m. and approached the two male store clerks, ages 33 and 58.
Police said the suspect demanded money from the cash register and the clerks handed over an undetermined amount of cash.
No injuries were reported.
The suspect is described as 6 feet tall and was wearing a black coat with red lettering on the left side with the word “machine” in the logo, a black wool hat, gray gloves, blue sweatpants, black work boots and gray framed sunglasses, along with a blue shirt wrapped as a mask to cover his face, police said.
Anyone with information on the robbery is asked to call Nassau County Crime Stoppers at 800-244-TIPS. All callers will remain anonymous.
