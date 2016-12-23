Police are investigating the gunpoint robbery Thursday night of a Cedarhurst market.
A man displaying a black handgun and wearing a black bandanna over his face approached the clerk at Bolla Market, 360 Rockaway Tpke., at 10:35 p.m. and demanded money, Nassau County police said.
The clerk, a 32-year-old man, placed an unknown amount of money in a plastic bag and the robber fled on foot westbound, police said.
Police described the suspect as 5 feet, 6 inches tall, 175 pounds with a thin build, wearing a black knit hat, dark pants, black jacket and sneakers, police said.
Fourth Squad detectives urge anyone with information about the robbery to anonymously call Nassau County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244-TIPS.
