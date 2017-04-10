A body found in a burned car at the Green Acres Mall in Valley Stream is being investigated as a homicide, Nassau County police said Monday.
Officers went to the roof of the Sears parking garage at 11:06 p.m. Sunday in response to a report of a car fire, police said.
After the fire was put out, officers found the victim inside the vehicle, police said.
Detectives urge anyone with information on the crime to contact Crime Stoppers at 800-244-8477.
Comments
Newsday.com now uses Facebook for our comment boards. Please read our guidelines and connect your Facebook account to comment.