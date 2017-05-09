Detectives are investigating the Tuesday afternoon robbery of a credit union in Roosevelt.
The robbery occurred at 12:58 p.m. at the Bethpage Federal Credit Union on Nassau Road, Nassau County police said.
A man approached the teller and gave her a note demanding cash, police said. He then fled on foot with an undisclosed amount of money.
The robber, who did not display a weapon, was described as 6 feet tall with a stocky build, about 25 years old, wearing glasses, a “brown long sleeve shirt, blue jeans and a black knit hat,” police said.
None of the seven workers and three customers in the bank at the time was injured, police said.
Anyone with information about the robbery is urged to anonymously call Nassau County Crime Stoppers at 800-244-TIPS.
