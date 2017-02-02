Southampton Town police are investigating a skimming device that was attached to an ATM at a Hampton Bays bank.
Police were called Wednesday to Bridgehampton National Bank to look into the device, police spokeswoman Lt. Susan Ralph said Thursday in a news release.
“These devices take minutes to install and are quickly put into service and can result in severe financial loss,” Ralph said in a statement. “Please be aware when using ATMs and keep your personal identification safe.”
