Southampton Town police are investigating a skimming device that was attached to an ATM at a Hampton Bays bank.

Police were called Wednesday to Bridgehampton National Bank to look into the device, police spokeswoman Lt. Susan Ralph said Thursday in a news release.

“These devices take minutes to install and are quickly put into service and can result in severe financial loss,” Ralph said in a statement. “Please be aware when using ATMs and keep your personal identification safe.”