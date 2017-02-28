A Queens man was arrested Monday on robbery and sex charges in an attack last week on a female acquaintance in Inwood, Nassau County police said.

Alok Parekh, 30, of 255th Street in Glen Oaks, was located at his home where tried to flee before being arrested at about 12:50 p.m., police said. He was charged with first-degree criminal sexual act, third-degree robbery, fourth-degree grand larceny and with resisting arrest.

Police said that Parekh arranged to meet the female victim, 30, on Feb. 20 in Inwood. The two were in Parekh’s 2014 Smart car when the victim said she wanted to exit the vehicle, police said. Instead, police said, Parekh “forcefully took” the victim’s cellphone — and ordered her to withdraw cash from an ATM. Police said the victim complied and that Parekh then “forced the victim to engage in a sexual” act, demanding she make another ATM withdrawal.

The victim again complied, police said. She was then released, police said, but was told her cellphone and driver’s license were in a bag on the ground. They weren’t, police said.

Police did not disclose how Parekh and the victim were acquainted.

Police said that when officers attempted to arrest Parekh on Monday he fled toward his home, attempting to slam a door on the officers while “violently” battling them and refusing all verbal commands not to resist.

Parekh faces arraignment Tuesday in First District Court in Hempstead. It was not clear if he was represented by counsel.