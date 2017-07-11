A Queens man was arrested Monday evening in Elmont, charged with multiple counts of drug possession and possession of a forged instrument, Nassau County police said.

Police said that Fifth Precinct officers responding to a narcotics violation call on Ruby Street at 7:54 p.m. found the suspect, Tyrone Warren, 34, of 191st Street in Springfield Gardens, in possession of “two large plastic bags of marijuana, Oxycodone pills, forged credit cards and a credit card skimming device.”

Warren was charged with third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, fourth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, two counts of second-degree possession of a forged instrument and fourth-degree and fifth-degree criminal possession of marijuana.

He was awaiting arraignment Tuesday in First District Court in Hempstead.