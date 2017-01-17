A taxi driver who Suffolk police spotted driving recklessly in Medford on Tuesday was pursued to his home in Shirley, driving over tire-deflating devices along the way, police said.

Video taken of the chase shows at least 14 marked police vehicles in pursuit.

‘It looked like a parade,” said David Walker, 23, of Plainview, a firefighter who shot the video from his vehicle while waiting at a red light in Middle Island.

“I heard a bunch of sirens, I peeked out a window, and there were 14 patrol vehicles plus one at the end that didn’t have its lights on.”

The taxi driver, behind the wheel of a 2005 Plymouth Voyager, had fled instead of stopping when officers first saw him traveling east on Granny Road and Kettles Lane at 1:10 p.m., a police statement said.

The police said they pursued him at a slow speed. The video, taken by a bystander, shows an orderly cavalcade; Walker estimated they were traveling at less than 25 mph when he heard all the sirens.

A police spokeswoman could not immediately confirm the number of patrol cars involved in the pursuit of the taxi, owned by RIB Transportation .

The taxi driver’s route took him on Mill Road, where the police attempted but failed to stop him safely with the devices known as “stop sticks,” and on William Floyd Parkway, where the stop sticks again failed.

Images show the taxi rolling on its rim by the time it stopped in his driveway.

The taxi driver was taken to Stony Brook University Hospital so that psychiatrists could examine him after he was arrested at his home on Revilo Avenue and charged with the “unlawful fleeing a police officer,” the Suffolk County police said in a statement.