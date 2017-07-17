A Queens woman was arrested and charged with drunken driving, reckless endangerment and assault after she intentionally crashed her car into a police cruiser Sunday in Lido Beach, injuring two officers, police said.

Keitora Smith, 23, of 147th Street, Jamaica, was arrested in a parking lot at Nickerson Beach Park at 7:49 p.m. and charged with three counts of second-degree assault, second-degree criminal mischief, resisting arrest, reckless driving, driving while intoxicated and six counts of second-degree reckless endangerment, Nassau County police said. She also was issued several traffic tickets.

Smith is scheduled for arraignment Monday in First District Court in Hempstead.

Nassau County police said Smith was involved in a verbal altercation with friends in a parking lot along Lido Boulevard, then got into her car and “began to drive in a reckless manner” — mounting a curb and flattening a tire.

Police said Smith then “drove at her friends” and “intentionally ran over the foot” of a 24-year-old female acquaintance, causing “pain and minor bleeding.”

Smith drove out of the lot, where police said she was observed by officers outside of her car. But, when Fourth Precinct officers approached Smith, police said, she got back into her car and “drove off in a reckless manner,” heading into the lot at Nickerson Beach.

There, police said, the officers again confronted Smith. This time, police said, Smith “then intentionally drove into one of the police patrol cars causing two officers, who were still inside, to sustain knee, ankle and neck pain.”

Officers pulled Smith from the car, but said she resisted arrest. Police determined she was drunk and said Smith was transported to a hospital for observation. The officers also were taken to a hospital for treatment, police said.