Two men broke into a Bayport home Friday night, attacking a resident and taking off with money, Suffolk County police said.
Police responded to the home invasion on Cinque Lane around 9 p.m.
The two assailants confronted the male victim as he entered the home. The men pushed the victim, who suffered a broken arm and leg, police said.
The suspects fled the home with an undetermined amount of cash, police said. The victim was taken to Stony Brook University Hospital. His condition was not known.
Police are investigating.
