Suffolk County police on Friday responded to a report of a clown sighting in West Babylon but it might turn out to be a false alarm, a police spokeswoman said.
“At this point, it appears to be unfounded,” she said.
The 11:42 a.m. call to the police followed reports last autumn around the country of adults dressed as clowns who at times appeared creepy or menacing.
