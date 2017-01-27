Suffolk County police on Friday responded to a report of a clown sighting in West Babylon but it might turn out to be a false alarm, a police spokeswoman said.

“At this point, it appears to be unfounded,” she said.

The 11:42 a.m. call to the police followed reports last autumn around the country of adults dressed as clowns who at times appeared creepy or menacing.