A Central Islip man was hit with drug and weapons charges after search warrants led to the discovery of a loaded handgun and 200 packets of heroin packaged for street sale, prosecutors said.
Eddickson Mulliz, 31, was arrested at 4:30 a.m. Sunday after the drugs were found in his car and a loaded .40-caliber Glock was found in his apartment on Hawthorne Avenue, Suffolk County District Attorney Thomas Spota said in a news release.
Investigators found more than 4 ounces of heroin “under the hood of his 2016 Toyota, stashed in the air cleaner,” Spota said in the news release.
Mulliz was arraigned in First District Court in Central Islip and was ordered held on bail of $150,000 cash or $300,000 bond, online court records show.
