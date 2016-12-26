Two men robbed a Valley Stream cellphone store on Monday, making off with property and an undisclosed amount of money, Nassau County police said.
The assailants entered a Verizon Wireless store on Merrick Road at 1:37 p.m., displayed a handgun and demanded property, police said.
No injuries were reported.See alsoRecent LI mug shotsDataLI crime stats
The men stole several cellphones and money before fleeing southbound on South Cottage Avenue and then onto East Lincoln Avenue, police said.
Two employees and one customer were inside the store.
Anyone with information is asked to call 800-244-TIPS. All callers will remain anonymous.
