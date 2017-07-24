He snatched her handbag and ran off.

Now, Nassau County police are asking help in locating the purse snatcher who robbed a woman on a street in New Hyde Park on Sunday morning.

Police said the incident occurred as the victim, identified only as a 55-year-old woman, was walking south on Central Boulevard at 9:42 a.m. The suspect “approached her from behind,” police said, then “grabbed her handbag.” The handbag contained credit cards and an undisclosed amount of cash, police said.

No one was injured.

Police are asking anyone with information regarding the robbery to call Crime Stoppers at 800-244-8477.

All calls will remain confidential.