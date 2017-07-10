Police are trying to determine who painted racial slurs on three vehicles in an East Meadow neighborhood over the weekend.
Nassau County police said the vandalism took place between 11 p.m. Saturday and 9 a.m. Sunday.
Police did not disclose the slurs, but said First Squad detectives are investigating it as a bias incident.
One of the damaged vehicles, a 1999 Toyota, was parked on 6th Street. Another vehicle, a 2017 Subaru, was parked on Roosevelt Avenue. Police said the third vehicle, a 1998 Chevrolet, was parked on 7th Street. Anyone with information is being asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244-8477.
All calls will remain confidential.
