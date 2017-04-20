The manager of an ice cream store says he is relieved no one was injured when a knife-wielding man wanted in a string of store robberies across Long Island allegedly struck for the 16th time.

About 8:55 p.m. Wednesday, a man with a knife walked into a Baskin-Robbins at 4597 Sunrise Hwy. in Bohemia and demanded cash, police said. The employee complied and the man fled, police said.

“This appears to be linked to five other robberies in Suffolk County and multiple robberies in Nassau County,” Suffolk County police said in statement.

The manager of the store said Thursday morning that two high school students were working in the ice cream shop when the suspect came in.

“The best part is the kids are safe. Nobody was hurt,” said the manager, who gave only his first name, Ben. “They handled the situation very well.”

But, the manager added, “I hope he gets caught.”

advertisement | advertise on newsday

Local residents and customers said they were shocked and dismayed by the robbery.

The holdup was “disgusting,” said Annette DeGuardia, 65, a longtime customer who lives nearby. “A lot of this stuff has been going on around here, and it’s horrible. I’m paying $14,000 in taxes, and I hope they catch him.”

Peter Patel, who owns a card shop next door to the Baskin-Robbins, said, “It’s shocking for us. I feel a little scared.”

He said there has been no crime he knows of in the strip mall in the 11 years he’s owned his store. But after the robbery he has decided that no workers will be on duty in the store alone anymore.

The latest robbery came just hours after Suffolk County Police Commissioner Timothy Sini said that the suspect’s “brazen” and “desperate” behavior could mean he is a drug addict. He could be prosecuted federally once he is arrested, Sini has said.

“This is an individual who is going to continue to steal, he clearly is desperate, and we’re taking all necessary action to identify him and make an arrest,” said Sini, adding that many of the culprits in pattern robberies “steal money to fuel their addiction.”

In a robbery Tuesday, the suspect, with his face covered and hands gloved, held up a Subway sandwich shop on Portion Road in Ronkonkoma just before 8:30 p.m., netting $300, police said. Since the pattern began in mid-February, the robber is suspected of striking 10 establishments in Nassau and six in Suffolk, mostly ice cream shops and sandwich stores, police said. Two of the hits were attempted robberies. No injuries have been reported in any of the heists.

Sini said troves of Suffolk cops in special patrols are being deployed to similar businesses in hopes of catching the robber.

“In some cases, we want to be seen, we want to prevent,” said Sini. “In other cases, it’s certainly more of a covert presence so that we can catch someone in the act.”

Sini, speaking after an unrelated event in Hauppauge Wednesday, said police have already consulted with federal authorities on possibly prosecuting the suspect using the Hobbs Act, which prohibits robberies affecting interstate commerce. A final decision has not been made, he said.

advertisement | advertise on newsday

“The penalties for Hobbs Act robberies are stiff under federal law so it’s a really good way to bring the hammer to someone who’s committing crimes like this and also when someone’s facing such stiff penalties, they’re more likely to cooperate with law enforcement,” said Sini. “So to the extent that this individual has any information that may be valuable to law enforcement in other cases, bringing it federal is helpful.”

In the effort to find the serial knifepoint robber, Sini said, cops have also consulted with business owners and their corporate headquarters to give them advice on how to “decrease their vulnerability” to heists.

“He does operate quickly, which is part of the difficulty in catching him in the act,” said Sini, noting that the robber used a machete in the beginning of the pattern, but has since switched to a large knife.

“In the beginning, he took out the machete pretty quickly, and he’s out pretty quickly. And the folks that are working at these establishments, they’re doing the right thing, they’re cooperating,” Sini said. “We don’t want anyone to put their lives on the line to protect a few hundred dollars.”

The following robberies or attempted robberies are thought by police to be part of a pattern:

advertisement | advertise on newsday

Feb. 13: Carvel, Copiague

Feb. 15: Dunkin’ Donuts, (attempted) Seaford

Feb. 15: Carvel, South Farmingdale

March 20: Subway, Copiague

March 21: Carvel, Bethpage

March 26: Carvel, Westbury

March 28: Subway, Carle Place

April 1: Carvel, Lake Ronkonkoma

April 4: Subway, Plainview

April 8: Subway, Westbury

April 11: The Barn, West Babylon

April 11: GameStop, Merrick

April 15: Subway (attempted) North Merrick

April 15: TCBY, Lynbrook.

April 18: Subway, Ronkonkoma

April 19: Baskin-Robbins, Bohemia

With William Murphy and Ellen Yan