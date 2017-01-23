Police are trying to determine who fired a gun Sunday night in Elmont, a bullet passing through the bedroom window of a nearby home and a bedroom wall before ending up in an adjacent closet, police said.
Nassau County police said the incident occurred on Renfrew Avenue at about 8:20 p.m. Detectives are searching for a dark-colored sport utility vehicle, possibly a Jeep Cherokee, seen leaving the area immediately after the shots-fired incident took place. Investigators believe the incident was a random act and do not believe the home was targeted.
Police said three people — a 52-year-old man, a 51-year-old woman and an 11-year-old boy — were home at the time. There were no reported injuries.
Police said the residents told investigators they “heard what sounded like gunshots” outside the house and later found the bullet hole in the window, the wall and the closet.
Police are asking anyone with information to call Crime Stoppers at 800-244-TIPS. All calls will remain confidential.
Comments
Newsday.com now uses Facebook for our comment boards. Please read our guidelines and connect your Facebook account to comment.