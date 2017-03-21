Police are searching for a suspect who they said fired shots Tuesday morning during a dispute with a neighbor in Coram, prompting the closure of a section of Route 112 for about six hours.

Suffolk County police said “a personal dispute between two male neighbors” at a multifamily residence on Route 112 escalated when one of them discharged a shotgun inside the home at about 8:45 a.m.

Both men left the home, and the suspect fired two more shots, police said. No one was hit by the gunshots, and there were no injuries, police said.

Emergency Service personnel and canine units were on the scene investigating Tuesday morning into the afternoon, police said.

“The property is rather large, and we are doing an extensive search for the suspect,” Assistant Police Commissioner Justin Meyers told News 12 Long Island during that search.

Route 112 was closed between Granny Road and Paul’s Path from shortly after 9 a.m. to shortly after 3 p.m., police said.

Police said Tuesday afternoon that the man who did not fire the shots “is currently with police.”