A Queens man believed responsible for the drug overdose of a Nassau County resident has been arrested on drug charges, police said.
Steven C. Washington, 32, of Springfield Gardens, was arrested at 4:55 p.m. Saturday as he sat in a 2015 Honda on Brookfield Road near Mill Road in Valley Stream, Nassau County police said.
Police said they recovered 24 bags of heroin and 13 bags or crack from Washington.
He was arraigned Sunday in First District Court in Hempstead on two felony drug charges and one misdemeanor drug charge, and ordered held on bail of $50,000 bond or $25,000 cash by Judge Andrea Phoenix, online court records show.
Police said Washington was believed responsible for “a serious overdose” of a person in Valley Stream, but provided no other details.
