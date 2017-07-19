A taxi driver was airlifted to Stony Brook University Hospital with serious injuries after police said he was assaulted in a gas station parking lot early Monday in Mastic.

Suffolk County police said the assault occurred in the parking lot of an Exxon station on Montauk Highway at about 1 a.m.

advertisement | advertise on newsday

The driver was identified only as a 52-year-old man from Shirley.

Police did not release any details of the incident, but said it was under investigation by Seventh Squad detectives.