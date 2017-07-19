A taxi driver was airlifted to Stony Brook University Hospital with serious injuries after police said he was assaulted in a gas station parking lot early Monday in Mastic.
Suffolk County police said the assault occurred in the parking lot of an Exxon station on Montauk Highway at about 1 a.m.
The driver was identified only as a 52-year-old man from Shirley.
Police did not release any details of the incident, but said it was under investigation by Seventh Squad detectives.
Comments
Newsday.com now uses Facebook for our comment boards. Please read our guidelines and connect your Facebook account to comment.