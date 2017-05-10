A teen home invasion suspect was chased from the Sayville home he broke into and was arrested later in a school parking lot, Suffolk County police said.
Justin Butler 17, of Sayville entered the house Tuesday night and was pursued by a resident, police said.
Butler was later arrested in the parking lot of the Sayville Middle School, police said.
Police were expected to provide other details at a news conference later Wednesday.
