A Westhampton Beach man was charged with assault after a state trooper suffered a hand injury while arresting him outside a bar, state police said.
Troopers responded to the Mill Roadhouse on Mill Road at 1:40 a.m. Sunday to assist the Westhampton Beach police in a reported fight in progress, State Police said.
Kevin P. Sabo, 26, “became verbally and physically abusive,” State Police said, and he was arrested.
Sabo was arraigned in the village justice court and ordered held on bail of $10,000 cash or $20,000 bond, State Police said. He was charged with felony assault by the troopers and with disorderly conduct, a violation, and misdemeanor resisting arrest by village police, the state police said.
The trooper was treated at a hospital for the hand injury, State Police said, and Sabo was being held at the Suffolk County jail.
