Two men smashed the glass door of gas station in Merrick and fled with a cash register drawer and an undetermined amount of cash, Nassau County police said.
The BP at 1577 Merrick Rd. was closed when the thieves broke the glass on the front door at 1:42 a.m. Tuesday, police said.
The men fled north on Central Boulevard, then west on Westmoreland Road, police said.
One of the men was in his early 30s, with an average build, black facial hair and wearing a black/red baseball cap, black hoodie and dark pants, police said.
The second man was in his early 50s, with an average build, gray facial hair and wearing a blue baseball cap, blue long sleeved shirt and blue pants, police said.
Police asked anyone with information on the burglary to call Crime Stoppers at 800-244-8477.
Comments
Newsday.com now uses Facebook for our comment boards. Please read our guidelines and connect your Facebook account to comment.