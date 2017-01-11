Suffolk County police are investigating the robbery of two 7-Eleven stores early Wednesday by two men, one of whom was armed with a handgun.

A police spokeswoman said detectives are operating under the premise that the same two men were involved in each robbery — one at a 7-Eleven in Ronkonkoma and the other at a 7-Eleven in East Islip.

advertisement | advertise on newsday

Two men, one with a gun, took money and cigarettes from a store at 450 Peconic St. in Ronkonkoma at 1:20 a.m., police said.

At about 3:45 a.m., two men stole cash from a store at East Main Street in East Islip, police said.

In each case, one man stood watch by the door. Both men concealed their faces, according to police. One wore a mask.

CrimeRecent LI mug shots