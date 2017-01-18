A Uniondale man has been arrested and charged with the theft last year of a cellphone and a puppy, Nassau County police said.
Victor X. Franco, 23, of Liberty Street, faces arraignment Wednesday in First District Court in Hempstead, after being arrested Tuesday and charged with third-degree grand larceny, first-degree identity theft and four counts of second-degree possession of a forged instrument.
The thefts took place in August and November and involved the fraudulent purchase of a cellphone and a puppy dog, police said.
Police said that on Aug. 15, Franco entered Alicia MultiServices on Jerusalem Avenue in Uniondale and bought a cellphone for $243 using a fraudulent credit card. Then on Nov. 20, police said, Franco went to The Puppy Store on Merrick Avenue in Merrick and bought a dog for $3,592.21 — also using a fraudulent credit card. In both instances, police said, Franco also displayed a fraudulent driver’s license.
It was not immediately clear what type of dog Franco purchased. It also was not immediately clear how investigators linked the two crimes to Franco, leading to the arrest.
