A woman found sleeping in a stolen car in Plainview Wednesday morning was in possession of items stolen overnight from six cars in Bethpage and Seaford, police said.

Officers responded at 7:15 a.m. to a call about a person sleeping in a car at Plainview Road and Felicia Court.

advertisement | advertise on newsday

The officers determined that the car had been stolen from a Wantagh home, police said.

Police said they arrested Jaqueline L. Sheridan, 39, of Colridge Road, Wantagh, and charged her with unauthorized use of a vehicle and six counts of criminal possession of stolen property.

She was awaiting arraignment Thursday in First District Court in Hempstead.