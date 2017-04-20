A woman found sleeping in a stolen car in Plainview Wednesday morning was in possession of items stolen overnight from six cars in Bethpage and Seaford, police said.
Officers responded at 7:15 a.m. to a call about a person sleeping in a car at Plainview Road and Felicia Court.
The officers determined that the car had been stolen from a Wantagh home, police said.
Police said they arrested Jaqueline L. Sheridan, 39, of Colridge Road, Wantagh, and charged her with unauthorized use of a vehicle and six counts of criminal possession of stolen property.
She was awaiting arraignment Thursday in First District Court in Hempstead.
Comments
Newsday.com now uses Facebook for our comment boards. Please read our guidelines and connect your Facebook account to comment.