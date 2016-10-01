A woman who said she had a gun demanded a powerful painkiller from a pharmacy in Islip Friday but was arrested shortly after running off with the drugs, Suffolk County police said.

Patricia Titcomb, 62, of East Islip, told an employee at Islip Pharmacy on Main Street that she had a gun and wanted OxyContin, an addictive painkiller, police said. The robbery happened about 2:20 p.m., police said.

“The employee complied with her demands, and she fled the store on foot,” police said Saturday in a statement.

A short time later, officers arrested Titcomb in her car on Union Avenue and Champlin Avenue in East Islip, police said.

No gun was found at the time, police said.

Titcomb was charged with third-degree robbery, police said. She is scheduled for arraignment Saturday at First District Court in Central Islip.