A Levittown woman was arrested Saturday for attempting to break into an insurance agency in Wantagh, authorities said.

Nassau County police said a patrol officer spotted Karen Colato, 25, running to the rear of the State Farm building at 1268 Wantagh Ave. about 6 a.m. on Saturday.

The officer caught up with Colato as she ran toward a green 2008 Ford, police said.

Police said Colato threw a brick through a glass front door at the State Farm office, hoping to gain entry. Nothing was taken from the office.

Inside the Ford was Colato’s 4-month-old daughter wrapped in a blanket. The baby was taken to a hospital for a medical evaluation.

Colato was charged with third-degree burglary, third-degree criminal mischief and endangering the welfare of a child. She was scheduled to be arraigned Saturday at First District Court in Hempstead.