A Woodmere woman faces drunken driving and assault charges after she crashed her Honda into a utility pole Sunday night in Cedarhurst, injuring herself and a passenger, police said.

Nassau County police said the driver, Susan Rodriguez, 26, of Oak Street, was taken to a hospital suffering from chest pain following the 11:24 p.m. accident near the intersection of West Broadway and Oakland Avenue.

A male passenger, 26, suffered what police called “serious injuries to his head, face and stomach” in the crash — and also was hospitalized. He was in stable condition, police said.

Police said Rodriguez was driving west on West Broadway when she slammed her 2016 Honda HR-V into a pole.

She was charged with second-degree assault, second-degree vehicular assault and driving while intoxicated.

She faces arraignment Monday in First District Court in Hempstead.