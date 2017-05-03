A worker at Tanger Outlets in Riverhead has been arrested after fabricating a robbery at his store last year to steal money, Riverhead Town police said Wednesday.
Thomas Whitson, 23, of Mastic Beach, lied to police about a Dec. 12 robbery of the Guess Factory store after pulling the theft, police said.
Whitson reported to police that while opening Guess for business at about 6 a.m. “he and a fellow employee were forced into the store by an unknown person who stated he had a weapon and demanded money,” police said Wednesday in a statement.
“Upon further investigation it was determined that Mr. Whitson had fabricated the story,” to steal the unspecified amount of money himself, police said.
The investigation also determined that Whitson “participated in two additional thefts” at the store on Nov. 28, by allowing two different people to leave Guess without paying for clothes, police said.
Whitson was arraigned Wednesday at Riverhead Justice Court on charges of third-degree grand larceny, falsely reporting an incident, fourth-degree grand larceny and petty larceny, police said.
