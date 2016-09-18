A Hempstead woman was charged with drunken driving after crashing into another car as she drove the wrong way on an Long Island Expressway eastbound exit ramp in East Hills early Sunday, Nassau County police said.
Ambar Chavez, 24, of Clinton Street, was charged with driving while intoxicated and possession of marijuana. She was scheduled for arraignment Sunday in First District Court in Hempstead.
Police said Chavez was arrested at 3:30 a.m. Sunday after the Nassau County Highway Patrol Bureau officers responded to an auto accident on the eastbound exit ramp of the Long Island Expressway at Exit 38.
Upon arrival, police found Chavez and her 2001 Mazda in the right lane with extensive front-end damage and a 2004 Lexus parked on the shoulder with severe front-end damage, police said.
Police said an investigation revealed that Chavez was driving her car in the wrong direction when it struck the Lexus being driven by a 51-year-old male driver who had a 42-year-old passenger. Police added that further investigation revealed the defendant was driving under the influence of an alcoholic beverage and she was placed into police custody.
The driver and passenger of the Lexus complained of neck and back pain, but refused medical attention at the scene, and Chavez had no injuries, police said.
