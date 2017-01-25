The smell of marijuana from a car’s open window was so strong that officers stopped the driver and found he was a felon with 95 license suspensions and unlawfully possessed a rifle, Suffolk police said Tuesday.

Jerry Tenzie, 47, of Cassata Drive in Copiague, is scheduled for arraignment Wednesday on charges of second-degree aggravated unlicensed operation, fifth-degree criminal possession of marijuana and fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon.

Tenzie was driving at about 8:15 p.m. Tuesday in a park-and-ride lot on Commack Road in Commack while Second Precinct crime section officers Heather McQuade and Bobby Temple were secretly looking out for drug use and prostitution problems there, police said.

“They could smell the marijuana as he was driving by,” said crime section Sgt. Hank Arnold.

They also discovered Tenzie had a rifle, which he is not allowed to own because he is a felon, police said.

His driving record showed a total of 95 suspensions for various vehicle and license violations from nine different dates, with the first one in 1988, Arnold said.

Tenzie was charged with unlicensed operation because he had switched plates on a friend’s Nissan he was driving and he didn’t have car insurance, the sergeant said.