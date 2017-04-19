A Queens man has been charged with taking part in a gunpoint robbery in Hempstead in February, Nassau County police said Friday.

Rahsaan Evans, 24, of 146th Street in South Ozone Park was arrested Tuesday on a charge of first-degree robbery, police said.

Another man, Andre Dennis, 22, of Roosevelt, had been arrested shortly after the Feb. 5 robbery and charged with robbing a man and stealing his car on Long Beach Road.

“A subsequent investigation by detectives revealed that Evans was present at the time of the robbery and acted in concert with Dennis,” police said in a news release. Other details were not provided.

A short time before the robbery on Long Beach Road, Dennis had attempted another robbery on Willow Avenue, police said. The victim in that case drove away and Dennis fired one shot at the vehicle, wounding the driver in the leg, police said.

advertisement | advertise on newsday

Dennis was arrested several hours later and charged with attempted murder, robbery and possession of a weapon, police said. He is being held on $1.5 million bail, cash or bond, online court records show.

Evans, who was not charged in the earlier robbery, was scheduled to be arraigned Wednesday in First District Court in Hempstead.