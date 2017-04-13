A Queens woman involved in a car accident in Uniondale was charged with felony drunken driving after police found her 6-year-old son in the vehicle, officials said.
Officers went to Jerusalem Avenue and Uniondale Avenue at 5:45 p.m. Wednesday after a report of an accident, Nassau County police said.
They found that a vehicle driven by Ladion L. Logan, 31, of 155th Street in Jamaica, Queens, had struck a parked car, police said.
Logan had to be subdued when she cursed and yelled at officers, police said.
She was charged with aggravated driving while intoxicated under Leandra’s Law, resisting arrest and endangering the welfare of a child. She was to be arraigned Thursday in First District Court in Hempstead.
Leandra’s Law makes it a felony, even on first offense, to drive drunk with children 15 years or younger in the vehicle.
Logan’s son was turned over to family members, police said.
