Nassau Legis. Carrié Solages once allegedly broke down a bathroom door and turned off the water while his girlfriend’s 14-year-old daughter was showering because he felt she was taking too long, court documents in his domestic abuse case show.

Solages’ girlfriend also told authorities he has a “really nasty demeanor,” and she once flagged down an NYPD sector car to scare him off after Solages followed her into the city, she said in court papers. The NYPD car then escorted her to her destination, she said in court records.

The new details of the alleged domestic abuse Solages’ girlfriend now says she suffered in the last two years emerged in recent court filings after police arrested Solages in June for allegedly assaulting the 41-year-old woman in their Valley Stream home.

Solages, 38, pleaded not guilty to misdemeanor charges of assault and endangering the welfare of a child at his June 21 arraignment, when a prosecutor said Solages had an “unreported domestic violence history.”

Solages’ Hempstead attorney, Olivier Roche, said in a statement he had no comment on the previously unreported allegations in the court papers in which he said his client was facing no charges.

A spokesman for the Nassau district attorney’s office declined to comment.

Court records show the alleged victim – the mother of the legislator’s 3-year-old son – told Nassau authorities after Solages’ arrest about the two alleged prior incidents.

Besides allegedly saying he would never get in trouble “because he owns the police department and the courts,” the Democratic official’s girlfriend also claimed he told her he “has connections to the media” and “can change the newspaper articles,” the court file shows.

Authorities have alleged Solages lashed out in anger on June 21 after he couldn’t find his marijuana in the couple’s Dawson Drive home and threw trash around the kitchen during the “heated domestic disturbance.”

The court file includes evidence photos showing a large heap of trash scattered on the kitchen floor, along with photos of injuries his girlfriend said she suffered in the altercation.

Authorities say Solages, an attorney and former Bronx prosecutor, grabbed the woman by her arm and neck and threw her up against a wall when she started recording him with her cellphone during his outburst. She told police Solages accused her of hiding his drug stash.

The endangering the welfare of a child charge is connected to the 14-year-old, whom authorities have alleged Solages also confronted and yelled at before the teenager jumped on his back to pull him off her mother after police said he assaulted the woman.

Solages didn’t answer reporters’ questions when he appeared in court last week for a conference in his case. A Nassau prosecutor turned over paperwork and two videos to the defense that day as evidence in the case against Solages.

Hours later, Solages posted on his Facebook page that the government “turned over no video evidence of anything illegal done by me.” He also called what happened, “Just a ‘he said she said’ drama.”

Solages, who then criticized the media in the same post, said he was “rising above it all.”

“God is great all the time,” he added. “Devil get behind me.”

Solages has resisted calls from some fellow lawmakers and others to step down. He lost his legislative committee assignments, and access to some of his party’s meetings and staff, because of his expulsion from the Democratic caucus after his arrest.

But it’s expected that he will remain his party’s candidate this fall for the 3rd Legislative District, a seat he has held for six years.