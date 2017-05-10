The father of a 7-year-old murder victim who died in a wrong-way drunken-driving parkway crash in 2005 was arrested Tuesday night on a grand larceny charge, records show.

Attorney Neil P. Flynn, 47, of Lido Beach, pleaded not guilty at a court arraignment in Hempstead on Wednesday, according to his attorney, Joseph Lee of Long Beach. Flynn faces a felony charge of third-degree grand larceny.

“We have pled not guilty and we’re trying to investigate and find out how all this happened,” Lee told Newsday.

Flynn lost his daughter, Katie, as the family was returning home from a wedding and a drunken driver crashed into their limousine, also killing the limo’s driver. The drunken driver was convicted of murder and is serving a prison term.

Neil Flynn is accused of charging more than $16,700 on an American Express credit card for a law firm where he no longer works.

A court complaint says Flynn resigned from the company on April 28 and had no permission to make 23 charges on the company credit card between April 26 and May 1 that “were not related or associated with the normal course of business for the firm.”

Garden City police arrested Flynn at about 10 p.m. Tuesday, according to complaint.

Flynn had worked at the Garden City law firm of Paul Ajlouny on Old Country Road.

Attorney Paul Ajlouny confirmed on Wednesday that Flynn had worked at the firm and had resigned in April. He declined to comment further.

The district attorney’s office didn’t immediately return a call for comment Wednesday.