Two people were arrested Wednesday following an early morning home invasion in Holtsville involving eight people who knew each other, Suffolk County police said.

One man was charged with burglary and one man was charged with criminal trespass following the crime at a house on Morris Avenue just after midnight, police said in a statement.

Two women who were with the two men were questioned but not charged, police said. There were four occupants in the house, police said.

All four people who had come to the house fled in a Chevrolet Equinox, which struck a marked police car, police said.

The officer driving the police car was not injured, police said.

Two officers were injured while taking the suspects into custody, police said.

advertisement | advertise on newsday

The burglary suspect was taken to Stony Brook University Hospital for unspecified injuries, police said.

The man charged with criminal trespass was bitten by a police dog. Police did not say whether he was taken to the hospital.

The names of the suspects were not released and police offered no explanation for what triggered the home invasion.

News 12 Long Island quoted a police source as saying it involved a search for a cellphone containing pictures of interest.

CORRECTION: The location of the home invasion was incorrect in a previous version of this story based on information reportedly provided by police.