Suffolk County police on Friday responded to a report of a clown sighting at two West Babylon schools, which prompted brief lockdowns, officials said.

“At this point, it appears to be unfounded,” a Suffolk police spokeswoman said.

The 11:42 a.m. call to the police followed reports last autumn around the country of adults dressed as clowns who at times appeared creepy or menacing.

The West Babylon School District in a statement confirmed Suffolk police and West Babylon security searched the area after a report of a stranger on school property at the Tooker Avenue Elementary School and the Forest Avenue School.

The school district, which said the temporary lock downs began at 12:30 p.m., referred inquiries about a clown to the Suffolk police.

“Following their investigation, the schools were deemed safe and the lockout was lifted, about an hour from its initiation,” the statement said.

The lockdowns interfered with neither school operations nor instruction, it said.

“The district’s top priority is the safety of our students and staff and matters such as this are dealt with in a serious manner and handled effectively,” the school district said.