More than four months later, Nassau County police said they are still seeking the driver who fled a hit and run that killed a pedestrian in Thomaston.
Investigators say the driver hit a man, 43, who was crossing Middle Neck Road at 9:54 a.m. Sept. 30, and fled the scene.
Police are asking anyone with information about the driver or the vehicle — a 2009-2015 Nissan Rogue — to call Crime Stoppers at 800-244-8477. All calls will remain confidential.
Police said the vehicle may be gray or a light blue-gray and that it sustained “extensive damage” to the right front side, most of that in the headlight-fender area. The vehicle was caught on surveillance video in the southbound lane of Middle Neck Road at Barstow Road in Thomaston moments after the crash.
Callers can also contact Det. Gary Ferrucci or any member of the Vehicular Crimes and Reconstruction Section at 516-573-7788 or 516-573-7793. A cash reward of up to $10,000 is being offered for any information leading to an arrest in the case. All callers may remain anonymous.
